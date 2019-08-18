Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Increased Its Position by $163.94 Million; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 96.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 10,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 21,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 10,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.53M shares traded or 41.79% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 97.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.93 million, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Int Gp reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Bank has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 405,100 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. Markston Lc has invested 4.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithbridge Asset De reported 3.63% stake. Jensen Invest Management Inc owns 4.32M shares or 6.06% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) has invested 2.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerset Trust Comm invested in 84,103 shares or 5.22% of the stock. Godsey Gibb Associate, a Virginia-based fund reported 180,481 shares. Ally Fincl invested in 3.6% or 160,000 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 79,421 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 2.46% or 61,395 shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 743,964 shares to 193,712 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 36,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 13,290 shares to 19,606 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 45,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,082 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).