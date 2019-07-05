Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Plancorp Has Increased Its Holding by $327,717; Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Market Value Rose While Palladium Partners Boosted Its Stake

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $135.94. About 7.62 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 72,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $115.35. About 889,463 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 15,001 shares to 337,965 shares, valued at $34.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N V (NYSE:LYB) by 8,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,254 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lourd Capital Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,134 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Findlay Park Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 497,313 shares. Geode Capital Lc invested 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 2,750 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Intll Inc Ca holds 17,620 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Ashfield Prtn Limited Liability reported 17,810 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Numerixs Tech, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 28,928 shares. 242,219 are owned by Atlanta Cap Management Commerce L L C. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 266,171 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn holds 0.11% or 2,130 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 1.25M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455. On Tuesday, February 12 XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 8,693 shares. Another trade for 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M was sold by Ilan Haviv. Another trade for 15,798 shares valued at $1.60M was sold by Van Haren Julie. Shares for $3.37 million were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. Kozanian Hagop H also sold $785,791 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management owns 532,023 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru holds 4.11% or 146,019 shares in its portfolio. Ami Asset Management has 291,775 shares. Miles has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Foster Dykema Cabot Comm Ma accumulated 133,484 shares. Prescott Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,000 shares. Saratoga Research Investment holds 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 576,337 shares. Staley Advisers Inc holds 670,067 shares or 5.85% of its portfolio. 519,314 were accumulated by Stack Finance Mngmt. Cornercap Counsel reported 14,231 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Llc reported 59,661 shares. Falcon Edge Lp stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Puzo Michael J has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 765,539 are owned by Kames Public Ltd Company. Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl has 44.18M shares.