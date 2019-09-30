Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Perkins Coie Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake by $357,637; Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Price Rose While Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Perkins Coie Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, down from 79,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 15.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 23,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 437,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.44M, up from 413,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $262.5. About 384,647 shares traded or 83.57% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL)

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Betting Ramps Up as Microsoft Holds Near Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv holds 0.2% or 8,326 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Cap Management Lc owns 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 567,485 shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt holds 2.14% or 39,309 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 6,025 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cadence Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 6,449 shares. Argi Inv Serv Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,420 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Round Table Limited Liability reported 8,365 shares stake. Provise Group Ltd owns 1.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 126,764 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 346,613 shares. Hartford Inv accumulated 963,031 shares or 3.59% of the stock. Peddock Cap Advsr reported 10,710 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd holds 1,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Forbes J M Llp holds 3.95% or 152,949 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 124,357 shares to 317,597 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braves C by 59,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,858 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc.