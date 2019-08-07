Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Trimmed Position by $738,562; Advisors Asset Management Boosted Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 6,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 53,766 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 47,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $184.54. About 1.14M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 16,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jabodon Pt holds 1.24% or 12,486 shares in its portfolio. The Oregon-based Becker Capital Management Inc has invested 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2.31% stake. Fir Tree Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 999,374 shares. Whitnell accumulated 48,575 shares. Boston Prns reported 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Research has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duff And Phelps Mngmt Com holds 0.12% or 68,430 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.13% or 250,260 shares. Nomura has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). High Pointe Ltd Llc owns 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,030 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Mgmt has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Cap Trust reported 2,200 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp owns 263,313 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 81,088 shares to 88,741 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins (NYSE:CMI) by 29,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693. On Wednesday, February 13 Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,023 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 9,987 shares. 2,650 were reported by Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.56% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Canal accumulated 65,000 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested in 51,033 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 370,804 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 3,981 shares. Weiss Asset LP owns 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,109 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Asset Management One Company Ltd has 163,769 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Diligent Invsts Limited Company has 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Court Place Limited Liability Co reported 13,527 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fu (CGO) by 122,953 shares to 22,905 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 10,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,761 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

