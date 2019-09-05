Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fdx Advisors Has Cut Holding

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 40.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 9,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 13,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 22,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $142.44. About 106,056 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 16,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 5.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshs Ultrashort S&P 500 by 20,802 shares to 70,485 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 42,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky Cohen Fin Security owns 22,331 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc accumulated 153,056 shares. Ci Investments Incorporated holds 1.82% or 2.75 million shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Management Ri invested in 2.04% or 158,054 shares. Junto Cap Mngmt LP holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 440,118 shares. Marathon Cap Mgmt reported 28,142 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And Communications owns 13,209 shares. Roberts Glore And Il accumulated 3.87% or 52,442 shares. Fragasso Gp Inc reported 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 273,599 shares or 4.98% of all its holdings. 100,863 are held by Buckingham Cap Mngmt Incorporated. The Kentucky-based Town Country National Bank & Trust Co Dba First Bankers Co has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Investment Management Co has invested 3.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kings Point Capital invested in 2.88% or 123,038 shares.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12 million for 25.26 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 6,433 shares to 46,445 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vng Rus2000idx (VTWO) by 8,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys (JNK).