Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Riverbridge Partners Position in Fiserv (FISV) Increased by $1.52 Million as Share Value Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 2,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 334,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40 million, down from 336,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.02. About 21.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 17,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 722,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.82 million, up from 705,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $103.86. About 2.76M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Boeing, NextEra, Schwab and Fiserv – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWR, FISV, LHX, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc. Class A by 40,230 shares to 425,888 shares, valued at $32.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,692 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,301 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 804,275 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 11,569 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 52,501 are held by Dupont Cap Mgmt. Cibc Ww reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pcj Counsel Ltd reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 3,648 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.09% or 20,700 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 119,363 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fin Corporation reported 4,935 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.