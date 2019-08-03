Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Payden & Rygel Has Decreased Its Position by $468,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Price Rose, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Trimmed Its Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 101,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 1.69M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 346,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.82M, down from 350,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 1.78M shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 17,012 shares. State Street reported 4.62 million shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 7,364 shares. Blair William & Comm Il accumulated 9,300 shares. 10,891 were reported by Grp One Trading L P. Loomis Sayles And Com Lp has 403,178 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 948,222 shares stake. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 19,369 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 90,637 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Boston Advisors Llc has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 13,635 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 900,000 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $436,042 activity. 9,600 shares valued at $360,222 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, February 7.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 82,771 shares to 919,723 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innovative Industrial Proper by 20,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54M for 21.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mengis Cap Mgmt has 4.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,801 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Inc accumulated 301,599 shares or 4.43% of the stock. 1.64 million were reported by London Com Of Virginia. Horan Capital Limited Liability Company owns 42,371 shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 3.21% or 2.18M shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 415,002 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability has 3.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 716,250 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 41.42 million shares. 3,795 were reported by Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability. Arizona-based Ironwood Counsel Lc has invested 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 303,841 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Ashfield Cap Lc has invested 4.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 132,720 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $28.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 439,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).