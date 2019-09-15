Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Patten & Patten Has Decreased Its Stake; Primerica (PRI) Stock Price Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Has Trimmed by $595,000 Its Holding

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 19,474 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 24,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.41. About 153,512 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 204,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.35 million, down from 208,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.63M for 14.42 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold PRI shares while 91 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 36.72 million shares or 2.19% less from 37.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 500 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested in 70 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 7,899 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 118,404 shares. Cordasco Net holds 0.01% or 96 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Caxton Associate Lp has 6,114 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 1,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 27 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.02% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 459 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 1,700 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 12,500 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 32,082 shares to 86,326 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 8.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shapiro Lc invested in 0% or 2,310 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.16% stake. Strs Ohio has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Endurance Wealth holds 26,568 shares. Capital Counsel Lc owns 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,057 shares. Bailard holds 2.95% or 360,099 shares. Howland Management Llc invested in 478,586 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 28.75 million shares or 3.44% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 94.91 million shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Round Table Svcs Lc reported 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nadler Gru holds 1.02% or 26,438 shares in its portfolio. 150,000 were accumulated by Gabalex Capital Management Limited Com. Argyle Mngmt Inc accumulated 4.07% or 80,108 shares. Moore Cap Limited Partnership has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,265 shares to 114,284 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).