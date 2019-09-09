Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Trimmed Its Position by $12.55 Million; As Ansys (ANSS) Valuation Rose, Pitcairn Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $560,014

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 2,864 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $524,000, down from 5,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.59. About 338,923 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,295 shares to 21,511 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 6,634 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 12,722 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc invested in 0.04% or 9,500 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 157,100 are owned by Schwartz Inv Counsel. Advisor Prtn Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.62 million shares or 2.84% of the stock. Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.77% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 594,485 shares. Mackay Shields Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Fort LP holds 13,104 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Limited Com has 0.1% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Synovus Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 5,882 shares. 1,458 were reported by Tiverton Asset.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.65 million for 54.40 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,307 shares to 3,459 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).