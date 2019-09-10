Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Cut Its Stake by $12.55 Million as Market Value Rose; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Visa Cl A Common Stock (V) Position by $448,500

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 62,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80M, up from 59,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.55. About 6.99M shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.05% stake. Aqr Mngmt Lc invested in 1.21 million shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17.33 million shares. Pension reported 1.72 million shares. Next Century Growth Ltd has 26,152 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.11 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. 7.10M were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Griffin Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 31,452 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Raymond James Financial Service invested 0.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 10,924 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 5.19 million shares. Moreover, Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation has 1.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4,191 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd invested in 80,044 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Company, a Texas-based fund reported 379,978 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.48 million shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt owns 20,148 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Communication LP holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.13M shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 209,650 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 0.42% or 43,946 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Crossvault Llc reported 5.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Com New York has invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mrj reported 3.69% stake. Moreover, Cypress Funds Limited Co has 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,000 shares. S Muoio Co Ltd Company reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.82% or 273,973 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,598 shares to 5,018 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

