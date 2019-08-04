Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Its Position by $1.03 Million; Coastline Trust Co Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Lowered by $764,790 as Share Value Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 8,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 8,978 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 17,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 49,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 54,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.87 million shares traded or 51.61% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $6.88 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 9,370 shares to 223,778 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).