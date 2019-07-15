Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped Holding; Dock Street Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $627,395

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $138.98. About 3.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.33. About 1.81M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu Invs Commerce Limited has invested 4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Firsthand Management stated it has 100,000 shares or 4.4% of all its holdings. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd holds 0.49% or 15,326 shares. Seatown Pte Limited holds 3.23% or 232,700 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 5.13M shares. Lipe Dalton owns 11,279 shares. First Savings Bank holds 8,941 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,695 shares. First National Bank & Trust owns 139,521 shares. Arga Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 25,175 shares in its portfolio. Cibc State Bank Usa accumulated 50,727 shares or 0.84% of the stock. 87,650 are owned by Hendley & Com Inc. Campbell Newman Asset holds 4.98% or 273,599 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 1.07% or 1.85 million shares. Oarsman Cap Inc has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.15% or 1.95 million shares. Prudential Fin, a New Jersey-based fund reported 558,303 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated owns 0.66% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 661,268 shares. Woodstock has 0.41% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 13,299 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.51M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Enterprise Fincl Serv Corp accumulated 451 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cookson Peirce And owns 3,130 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 84,217 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 14,556 shares. Cetera Limited Company accumulated 11,447 shares. 86,804 are held by Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 135,058 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17M and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,636 shares to 66,324 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,403 shares, and cut its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI).

