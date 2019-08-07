Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.78 Million as Stock Value Rose; Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Holder White Pine Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $315,330 as Share Price Were Volatile

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (BHBK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 41,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $23.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BHBK News: 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Blue Hills Banc; 16/05/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Blue Hills Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Blue Hills Banc Drops 3.5%, Biggest Move of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Blue Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHBK); 24/04/2018 – Blue Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold BHBK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 12.70 million shares or 2.53% less from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 19,034 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 39,827 shares. 120,277 were reported by Millennium Lc. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 19,026 shares. Natixis owns 298,633 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 171,119 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt L P. Omers Administration has invested 0.06% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 20,533 shares in its portfolio. 37,045 are held by Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Com. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK). Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 33,100 shares. Swiss Bank owns 44,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $380,468 activity. 2,800 shares valued at $67,200 were sold by Kivlehan Jim on Wednesday, February 13.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares to 186,010 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,365 shares, and has risen its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

