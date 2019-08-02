Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Its Stake by $3.78 Million as Share Value Rose; Proffitt & Goodson Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 9.47 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Says It Doesn’t Need a Major Deal; Investors Unconvinced; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 13.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advantage has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skytop Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 4.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Invsts Management reported 391,276 shares stake. Bluestein R H & Company reported 486,803 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 278,770 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 11,109 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.39% or 47,907 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.24% or 123,503 shares. Fire Grp Inc has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,832 were reported by Winslow Asset. Moreover, Dsm Capital Prns Lc has 8.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matrix Asset Advsr stated it has 4.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 16.04 million shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Service Communication Ma has invested 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fin Consulate holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,516 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak reported 26,461 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Geode Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 133,904 were accumulated by Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.38% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 25,164 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Private Tru Co Na has invested 1.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Smead Cap Management holds 3.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.61M shares. 455,134 are owned by Haverford Tru. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.96% or 180,332 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parsons Management Ri invested in 225,503 shares. Cincinnati Finance Corp holds 0.68% or 394,000 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 52,979 shares. California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blue Chip Prns has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares to 8,948 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,035 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).