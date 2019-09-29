Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Lowered Holding by $402,458 as Stock Value Rose; Pggm Investments Has Boosted International Business Machs Com (IBM) Holding by $2.94 Million as Share Value Rose

Pggm Investments increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 21,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.05 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.36 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM extends quantum computing to Germany – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “IBM Continues To Invest Big In High-Performance Computing – Forbes” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Outperforming Other Cloud Players – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Stock Canâ€™t Take a Ninth Year of More-of-the-Same – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG) by 145,777 shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $577.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,479 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Llc reported 7,619 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,663 shares. Srb has 3,633 shares. Kentucky-based Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.74% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 170,989 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 77,506 shares. Amer Grp reported 2.91 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Security Natl Trust Com owns 17,440 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.56 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gp owns 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,103 shares. Fcg Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 2,547 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.08% or 182,404 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Inv Mgmt reported 71,317 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust Company invested in 0.13% or 16,346 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.12% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $222.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karp Capital Management invested in 1.08% or 25,504 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.33% stake. Stearns Services Gp has invested 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandler Management has 1.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,116 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And reported 3.28% stake. Guardian Mngmt, California-based fund reported 26,985 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Invest Serv Of America Inc invested 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Co holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,821 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr Incorporated has invested 4.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chemung Canal Tru Com reported 148,392 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Il has invested 5.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 1.4% or 302,831 shares. 2,550 were reported by Greenwood Gearhart. Inv House Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 328,790 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LinkedIn loses appeal over user profile access – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.