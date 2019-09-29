Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; As Harley Davidson (HOG) Share Value Declined, Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake by $8.93 Million

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 255,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.76 million, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 1.38 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 27,644 shares. Amp Investors stated it has 59,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 13,790 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Korea holds 1,100 shares. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Lc has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,037 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 200 were accumulated by Community Bank & Trust Na. 27,222 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 1,782 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 1,880 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 33,994 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.16% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Principal Financial Group invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investing: The High Dividend Growth Rate Strategy – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harley-Davidson partners with Electrify America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Harley-Davidson’s New EV Acquisition Targets the Playground Crowd – Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Harley-Davidson Shares Crashed 19.3% in December – Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “No, Bikers Aren’t Really Boycotting Harley-Davidson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $106.58M for 13.13 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.42% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.54% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Mu Invests accumulated 4.5% or 54,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 1.63% or 1.58 million shares. 4,100 are owned by Glovista Investments Ltd. First Financial Bank holds 225,576 shares. Amica Mutual Insur owns 219,996 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,518 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 7.51% or 34,001 shares. 150,000 were accumulated by Moore Capital L P. Gilder Gagnon Howe Com Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 577,676 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 173,611 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust accumulated 223,031 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edgemoor Investment accumulated 338,934 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited invested in 228,184 shares.