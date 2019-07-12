Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Holds Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 846,068 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 27,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,464 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 71,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 3.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd owns 1.41 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 475,476 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,689 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.88% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Steinberg Glob Asset Management accumulated 24,266 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division owns 288,613 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Vermont-based Manchester Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 235,260 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department invested in 137,038 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership reported 30,368 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset Management Incorporated De invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 316,180 are owned by Twin. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Com stated it has 12,111 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 75,280 are owned by Somerville Kurt F.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 3.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atwood And Palmer Inc has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Tru Investment stated it has 4.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tru Department Mb National Bank N A reported 45,226 shares stake. Brinker holds 137,878 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gibraltar Capital Mgmt has 3.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Inv Advsr Limited Co reported 7,222 shares stake. Schroder Management Gp has 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.75M shares. Channing Management Ltd Co has 59,456 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Lc stated it has 1.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilsey Asset Mgmt holds 12.79% or 260,132 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has 70,040 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Research Management Co invested in 30,423 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 8,477 shares to 144,660 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 83,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.