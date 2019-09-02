Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $314,262 as Share Price Rose; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding Maintained by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 651,979 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital owns 189.07 million shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.29% or 372,219 shares. Argi Invest Limited Liability Company has 20,685 shares. 1.01M were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Georgia-based Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 52,487 shares stake. King Wealth invested in 3.01% or 81,576 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru has 3.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 43,946 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Bragg Advisors accumulated 2.32% or 151,205 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,881 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Trust owns 143,065 shares. Oakworth Cap has 1.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,853 shares.

