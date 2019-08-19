Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Hcp Reit (HCP) Holder Zevin Asset Management Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 2.44M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 108,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

