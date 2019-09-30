Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder One Capital Management Lowered Holding by $487,312 as Market Value Rose; Private Bank & Trust Co Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $409,920

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 2,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 31,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05 million, down from 33,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO STAY “VERY CHEAP OR FREE”; “l DON’T THINK THE AD MODEL IS GOING TO GO AWAY” -NYT; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 20/04/2018 – Indonesia demands more answers from Facebook on data misuse; 21/03/2018 – EU LEADERS MAY DISCUSS FACEBOOK AT THURSDAY SUMMIT: OFFICIAL; 05/04/2018 – BRITISH DIGITAL MINISTER SAYS TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O NEXT WEEK OVER DATA LEAK CONCERNS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 3,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,821 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 51,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Limited Partnership reported 169,259 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 346,613 shares. Guardian LP holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 256,112 shares. Haverford Tru Com holds 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.53M shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers Company holds 0.73% or 58,000 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 6,156 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc Inc has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.79M shares. Adage Capital Prns Gp Lc accumulated 9.34 million shares. Private Asset Management owns 2.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,553 shares. 492,500 were accumulated by Westwood Il. Wafra Inc stated it has 480,722 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank reported 24.02M shares or 3.47% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Lc has 2.64 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,758 shares to 80,645 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 59,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,302 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas accumulated 1% or 114,291 shares. Scott & Selber Incorporated owns 18,318 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii has 0.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glynn Ltd holds 8.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 246,019 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 7,600 shares. Madison Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,569 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuwave Inv Management holds 0.03% or 157 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com has 1.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,116 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc owns 182,577 shares. Contrarius Inv Limited stated it has 517,583 shares. Sfmg Ltd holds 0.42% or 15,430 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.