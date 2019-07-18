Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $387,270 as Valuation Rose; Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined While Jackson Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,092 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, down from 115,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 10.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 5.83M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assocs owns 269,289 shares. Linscomb & Williams invested in 122,559 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation stated it has 6.83M shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 9,811 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin Resource stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.90M shares or 2% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 28.99 million shares stake. Pggm Invs stated it has 561,155 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burns J W & Inc New York stated it has 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jabodon Pt has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,486 shares. Coho Ptnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,705 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation invested in 71,082 shares. Moreover, Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.35 million shares.

