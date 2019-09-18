Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Oakwood Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.74 Million as Stock Rose; As Cerner (CERN) Stock Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Has Trimmed Its Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 65,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 450 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.18M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 13,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 99,041 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, down from 112,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 297,461 shares. Cortland Associate Mo owns 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,562 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt holds 93,766 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 2.88% or 78,197 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 88,254 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Cordasco Ntwk reported 4,215 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Btim invested in 1.75 million shares or 3.05% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 29,523 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership reported 264,238 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.47% or 37,589 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd has 10,347 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Montag A And Incorporated holds 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 183,905 shares. Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 7.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,900 shares to 91,173 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Lc has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 816 shares. Cetera Advsr has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 5.93 million are held by Invesco Ltd. Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 2.06M shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 286,734 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 14.08M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 49,300 shares. 44,143 were accumulated by Telos Capital Mngmt. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Stephens Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.74% or 532,389 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Atwood & Palmer Inc accumulated 5,531 shares. Bbt Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3,825 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Victory Mngmt Inc holds 69,666 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 28.87 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.