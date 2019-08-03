Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Has Upped Its Stake by $96.81 Million as Valuation Rose; Stantec (STN) Stock Declined While Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lowered by $6.05 Million Its Stake

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (STN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 263,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% . The institutional investor held 12.11 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.25M, down from 12.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Stantec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 9,808 shares traded. Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) has declined 8.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.07% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires Shrewsbury, England-Based ESI Consulting; 19/03/2018 – Stantec Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Norwest; 31/05/2018 – Stantec to Lead Environmental Assessment for Deepwater Wind Project in Maryland; 08/05/2018 – Stantec Selected to Design Hampstead Bypass and US 17 Improvements in Hampstead in New Hanover and Pender Counties, North; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Net C$36.8M; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; 19/03/2018 – Stantec: Norwest Acquisition Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EPS C$0.32

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51B, up from 12,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro

Analysts await Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.32 per share. STN’s profit will be $49.20M for 13.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Stantec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold STN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Management accumulated 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa accumulated 15,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0.01% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 151,131 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) or 1.19 million shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 19,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The invested 0.03% in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 73,476 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 80,582 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 6.89 million shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has 1.15M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN). Lowe Brockenbrough owns 16,296 shares. 97,434 are held by Massachusetts Fincl Ser Company Ma.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (NYSE:UN) by 61,420 shares to 631,885 shares, valued at $36.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) by 10,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

