Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Holding; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed Its Position by $59.14 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 394,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55 million, down from 978,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 379,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.37M, down from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd has 4,728 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Services Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,700 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,342 shares. 6,127 are owned by Sunbelt. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hartwell J M Partnership has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,500 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.04% or 13,550 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Convergence Investment Prtn Lc holds 1,578 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.02% stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited owns 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,640 shares. Moreover, Cap Mngmt has 0.63% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 200,041 shares. Family Firm Inc stated it has 1,747 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hl Service Lc owns 78,793 shares.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08B for 29.40 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 123,200 shares to 290,762 shares, valued at $28.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 203,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP).

