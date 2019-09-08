Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Upped Holding; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Main Street Research Has Decreased Its Position

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 30/05/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER SAYS “WILL REACT APPROPRIATELY” TO DATA EXCHANGE BETWEEN FACEBOOK FB.O AND WHATSAPP; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 4 ON FIVE QUERIES; 20/03/2018 – Irish regulator ‘following up’ with Facebook on third party data use; 06/04/2018 – Consumer Groups File FTC Complaint Against Facebook; 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute; 28/03/2018 – Wiretap Partnership Offers Workplace by Facebook Customers Unprecedented Awareness, Insight Into Organizational Behavior

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 8,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 209,650 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.73M, up from 201,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,665 shares to 574,206 shares, valued at $46.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited Com by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,748 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc invested in 3,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.96% or 359,583 shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore reported 0.15% stake. Rmb Ltd Liability accumulated 0.82% or 273,973 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atika Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 60,500 shares. Loeb Corporation reported 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stellar Capital Limited Liability Company owns 42,610 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 21,778 shares. Quantbot LP has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 735,369 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Riverbridge Prtn Lc reported 799,519 shares stake. Bragg Financial holds 151,205 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Rockland Tru accumulated 161,111 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx reported 46,864 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 229,357 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 1.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hendershot Invs Incorporated has 19,084 shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru reported 1.60M shares. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 9,372 shares. Peoples Financial Corp owns 410 shares. Axon Cap Limited Partnership reported 17.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Leuthold Ltd has 0.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,140 shares. Essex Service has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 360 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) owns 295,996 shares for 7.13% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communications owns 2.27M shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Narwhal Mngmt accumulated 15,678 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.2% stake.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,014 shares to 71,197 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).