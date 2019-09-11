Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder National Asset Management Upped Its Position; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lifted Dexcom (DXCM) Stake by $315,945 as Market Value Rose

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 106,406 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, up from 100,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 3.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 672.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 3,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.23. About 111,743 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,244 were reported by Great Lakes Advsrs. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Company owns 241,800 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.16% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Charles Schwab Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Amer Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 2,040 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 0.03% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1.16M shares. Marco Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 33 shares stake. Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.31% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,783 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 46,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Captrust Advsrs reported 25 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Essex Invest Mngmt holds 11,012 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares to 5,040 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Enterprise Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Professional Advisory Inc has 132,704 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Inc invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fil Limited owns 9.09 million shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,500 shares. Covington Investment invested in 3.01% or 75,558 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruffer Llp reported 47,001 shares stake. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.07% or 194,091 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 7.85M shares stake. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,477 shares. The Oklahoma-based Incorporated Ok has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipswich Invest owns 103,858 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. 23.90M are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,927 shares to 3,304 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,221 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

