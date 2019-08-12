Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $692,757; Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Wayfair (W) Position by $1.24 Million as Share Value Declined

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 3.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 241,307 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82 million, down from 249,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 746,339 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – KPMG Comments On South Dakota v. Wayfair; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 291 shares to 3,901 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,119 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

