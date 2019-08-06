Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $692,757; Tig Advisors Has Decreased Its Intelsat S A (I) Position by $21.42 Million as Stock Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 1.50M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) by 2,820 shares to 16,592 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 9,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,380 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).