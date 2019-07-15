Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake Maintained by Iridian Asset Management Llc

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 34,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 361,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.51M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.86 million, up from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.79 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 30/04/2018 – MPC DEAL INCLUDES $800M REVERSE TERMINATION FEE IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK MPC MEETING MOVED TO MAY 24 FROM MAY 28; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 174,339 shares to 5.82 million shares, valued at $156.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 2.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,765 shares, and cut its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 11,539 shares. Bb&T owns 53,922 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 30,691 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Rbf Capital Llc owns 0.71% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 100,864 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested in 521,244 shares. Markston Intl Ltd reported 111,048 shares. Zacks Mngmt holds 0.03% or 24,487 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 41,386 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability reported 3.39M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Montag A & Assoc owns 25,098 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 778 are held by Sageworth Trust Communication. United Financial Advisers Limited Company has 50,911 shares. Chem Financial Bank accumulated 21,698 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Advsr Asset invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 155,714 shares to 350,557 shares, valued at $32.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.