Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Cut Its Stake by $516,789 as Market Valuation Rose; Force Capital Management Lifted Autonation (AN) Holding

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.54. About 640,578 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 251,824 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.70M, down from 256,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 36,546 shares to 152,406 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Ww Grp Hldg A S stated it has 6.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howard Cap Management holds 314,852 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Delaware accumulated 488,390 shares or 4.16% of the stock. Thomasville Comml Bank invested 4.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6.02% or 89,413 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ajo LP holds 2.74 million shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Martin Inv Llc invested in 0.06% or 1,971 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rench Wealth Mngmt has 53,477 shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 202,851 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 6.63% or 76,163 shares. L & S Advsr reported 110,556 shares. Fincl Consulate Incorporated holds 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 14,516 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 1.64% or 32.90 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B bought $41,469 worth of stock.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Proto Labs’s (NYSE:PRLB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vertical Capital: Steep Discount But Complex History – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:SRC) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.