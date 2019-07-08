Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Raised Stake; Northwest Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $343,899

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $331.92. About 104,207 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 483,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.05M, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 8.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 17.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.07 per share. FICO’s profit will be $36.53M for 65.86 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $470,767 was made by Leonard Michael S on Friday, February 8. Huyard Wayne Elliot sold $1.15 million worth of stock. Scadina Mark R had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.32 million. Wells Stuart sold $1.91 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 177,522 shares. Polar Capital Llp invested in 0.23% or 89,305 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability holds 0.64% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 26,840 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp has invested 0.43% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Utah Retirement reported 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Ariel Investments Limited Liability holds 0.56% or 165,795 shares. Lpl Finance Lc stated it has 977 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,932 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 3,344 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,335 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 41,027 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru reported 20,416 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.24% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Credit Agricole S A has 0.26% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 17,343 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

