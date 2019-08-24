Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Position; Omers Administration Raised Its Weibo (WB) Stake by $524,800

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 26,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.10 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 122,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,125 shares to 12,759 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 15,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 20,864 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Com Ltd Com holds 797,757 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 2.3% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital holds 0.36% or 791,932 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 101.48M shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 102,910 shares. Moreover, Waverton Inv has 9.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 10,055 shares. Bridges Inv stated it has 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru holds 2.91% or 56,112 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has 12.14M shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7.00 million shares. Sit Inv holds 574,152 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,700 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 185,879 shares to 9.90 million shares, valued at $478.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 78,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,323 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).