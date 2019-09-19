Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Cut by $1.28 Million Its Holding

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 8,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 288,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.61 million, down from 296,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 25.84 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 23,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 324,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, down from 347,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 7.91 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. John G Ullman & Associates holds 1.65% or 70,198 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 3.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,507 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company, Maryland-based fund reported 81,474 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Inc has invested 5.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has 6,332 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Todd Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,759 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 191,682 shares. Trb Ltd Partnership owns 160,000 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 973,756 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 6.66M shares. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Davis R M accumulated 293,521 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 169,259 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,437 shares to 56,169 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson&Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,047 are owned by Fairview Capital Ltd Liability. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 12,749 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 1.42% or 648,162 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust holds 1.22% or 27,281 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.92% or 6.62M shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,161 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jane Street Grp Limited Co stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 6,299 shares. Ifrah Fin Inc has 29,069 shares. Asset Gp holds 13,156 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.34% or 523,409 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.36% or 334,274 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 879,800 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,531 shares to 82,996 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.