Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Its Position by $967,356 as Stock Rose; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Rose While Carret Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 38,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.95. About 3.65 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 8,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 198,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.41 million, down from 206,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 13.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.10 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez’ Expansion Plans on Track as Buyout Spree Continues – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Eli Lilly & Mondelez – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LQD, EQWL: Big ETF Inflows – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The FDA Hearing on CBD Is Really Much Ado About Nothing – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Co holds 18,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 415 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.36% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Destination Wealth owns 1,476 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 7,166 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.15% or 24,772 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 918,095 shares. Arga Investment Management LP has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). New York-based Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cap Intl Ca invested 0.5% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 11,843 were accumulated by Cetera Advisors Llc. Valley National Advisers owns 5,786 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : VEON, TRUE, CZR, FDC, KR, LC, LXP, PFE, AEG, MSFT, QCOM, INTC – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Alibaba Stock Worth Buying at This Point? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/26/2019: PHUN, MU, IQ, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.47M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.97 million shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co reported 168,765 shares. Atika Ltd Liability reported 60,500 shares. Ifrah Financial Services stated it has 13,749 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management Inc reported 76,502 shares or 3.2% of all its holdings. Bollard Group Limited Liability Co reported 1.3% stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,340 shares. Troy Asset has invested 16.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com holds 31.64 million shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv owns 127,912 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department holds 0.52% or 43,274 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,165 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.