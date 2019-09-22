Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Boosted Stake; Qualys (QLYS) Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $395,415 as Share Value Declined

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94 million, up from 37,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 452,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.45 million, down from 457,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 301,164 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91M for 51.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 14,898 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Co has 2.31M shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And Comm holds 3,357 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 29,900 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 50,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 585,354 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 17,628 shares. Asset Inc holds 20,311 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 6,297 shares. 29,009 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Diversified Tru stated it has 2,575 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). First Advisors Lp invested in 0.03% or 207,155 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 198,495 shares to 860,164 shares, valued at $40.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 40,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc..

