Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.25 Million as Stock Rose; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $771,672

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,825 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 20,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advisors Limited invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Manhattan has invested 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 19,488 shares. 14,219 were reported by Hilton Capital Management Lc. Invest Counsel owns 56,042 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 498.90 million shares. Moreover, Element Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Investment Mgmt has 252,170 shares. Lifeplan Fin Group Inc reported 0.18% stake. Laffer invested in 0% or 112,366 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc reported 39,128 shares. Fairview Limited Com holds 0.19% or 29,495 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Co owns 29,748 shares. 80,050 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Lc. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt reported 0.15% stake.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,769 shares to 373,362 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 62,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Quint Tatro Calls Beyond Meat’s Valuation ‘Beyond Ridiculous’ – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 79,950 shares to 209,411 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Business Wire” published on July 27, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: VSBLTY (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Teams with Shepard to Demo Cutting Edge Traffic and Engagement Metrics and Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Acquires TruTrak Flight Systems – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Honeywell beats analysts’ expectations as CEO leads first earnings call from Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell (HON) to Acquire TruTrak Flight Systems – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,522 shares. Atria Investments Limited has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 16,918 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Communications Mi Adv owns 8,500 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mgmt holds 40,391 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Eagle Global Advisors Limited reported 89,828 shares. Investec Asset Management North America holds 147,683 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Hendley & holds 3.11% or 38,204 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Groesbeck Investment Management Nj owns 0.48% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,955 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr Incorporated accumulated 8,974 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ghp accumulated 45,504 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.45% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 25,592 shares. 349 were reported by Sageworth Commerce. Da Davidson Com holds 0.18% or 66,630 shares. St Johns Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,850 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock.