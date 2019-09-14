Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; Scharf Investments Position in Cdk Global (CDK) Has Decreased as Shares Declined

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 8,012 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $396,000, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 401,392 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeti; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22M, down from 178,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.91 million for 15.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 56,100 shares to 178,775 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 376,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY).