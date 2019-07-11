Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Managed Asset Portfolios Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Trimmed Its Brinks Co (BCO) Holding by $372,675; Shares Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 13.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 4,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,462 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, down from 65,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 181,316 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,769 shares to 373,362 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 122,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Brink’s Company: Cash Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Brink’s Company Could Take A Breather – Looks Good Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CenterPointâ€™s general counsel to leave for Brinkâ€™s – Houston Business Journal” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 34,756 shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $721.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 678,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Zukerman Amit, worth $756,200. 10,000 shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A, worth $729,250 on Friday, March 8.