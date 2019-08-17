Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Decreased Stake; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Johnston Asset Management Has Cut by $79.89 Million Its Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 113,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 4.49 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.08 million, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 694,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.30 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 761,614 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,990 shares to 64,840 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 142,627 shares to 377,168 shares, valued at $18.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 74,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

