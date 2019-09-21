Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Raised Its Holding; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) as Stock Value Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 639,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.73M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 9.04M shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 29/05/2018 – Petrobras Becomes Target of Free Market Anger as Campaign Nears; 24/04/2018 – PETROBRAS BEGINS BINDING PHASE OF PIRANEMA, PIRANEMA SUL FIELDS; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS REJECTS REPORT IT HIRED BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW-ON; 13/03/2018 – BW OFFSHORE LTD BWO.OL – BW OFFSHORE HAS RECEIVED NOTICE FROM PETROBRAS OF EXERCISE OF A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OF CONTRACTS RELATING TO FPSO CIDADE DE SÃO MATEUS; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SAYS ROUND 15 BIDS WON’T HURT CASH POSITION; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: IT’S NOW UP TO BRAZIL GOVT TO SOLVE ISSUE; 30/05/2018 – Brazil’s president mulls scrapping Petrobras market-based fuel pricing; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT MINISTERS NEGOTIATING WITH TRUCKERS SAY SAY GOVT WILL EVALUATE FUEL COSTS EVERY 30 DAYS AND COMPENSATE PETROBRAS IF NEEDED; 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8688 FROM BRL1.8702; 06/04/2018 – Brazil court rejects 3rd-party appeal to keep Lula free -lawyers

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iron Fincl Limited Co owns 9,084 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Sns Financial Gp Lc invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wendell David Assoc holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,149 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has 1.04M shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Co reported 142,748 shares stake. Ckw Financial Grp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Company holds 21,162 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Arga Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Everett Harris Ca holds 5.39% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. 95,074 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Knott David M holds 1,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2.12M are held by Public Sector Pension Board. Brown Advisory Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 111,901 shares.

Analysts await Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.10B for 11.02 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

