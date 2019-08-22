Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $647,702 as Market Valuation Rose; Taylor Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Mdc Partners (MDCA) by $1.24 Million as Shares Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 70.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 619,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 257,631 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 877,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 135,390 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. The insider O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE bought 17,832 shares worth $51,891. The insider ROGERS DESIREE G bought 23,820 shares worth $51,689.