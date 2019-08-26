Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake by $647,702; Astronics Com (ATRO) Shares Rose While Reinhart Partners Lifted Position

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 12.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Astronics Corp Com (ATRO) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 45,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 164,128 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 118,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Astronics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 263,466 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP ATRO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $779.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $398.6 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck; 02/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Awarded Aircraft Power Contracts with Multiple Asia-Pacific Airlines; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES SALES OF $650 MLN – $680 MLN FROM AEROSPACE SEGMENT, $115 MLN – $135 MLN FROM TEST SEGMENT IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Astronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 Astronics at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Astronics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES IN THE RANGE OF $765 MILLION TO $815 MILLION

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2,746 activity.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,669 shares to 356,230 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco (NYSE:MAS) by 318,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,051 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM).