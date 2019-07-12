Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $647,702; Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Stock Rose While Ws Management Lllp Decreased Holding by $5.29 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 66,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 194,572 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, down from 261,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 326,441 shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Natl Bank holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 727,091 shares. 158,186 were accumulated by Atria Limited Liability. Bonness stated it has 56,700 shares. Dillon Assocs has 8,735 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gp holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,361 shares. Stephens Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,561 shares stake. Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meyer Handelman holds 3.69% or 628,998 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 22,533 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 3.59% or 93,556 shares. The Washington-based Madrona Financial Svcs Lc has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Coatue Ltd has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Milestone Inc reported 12,471 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc stated it has 511,347 shares.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 51,800 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,912 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 365 shares. Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 26,404 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Panagora Asset holds 0.03% or 75,456 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 121,484 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 1.22% or 1.35M shares. Capital Mngmt Va invested in 2.07% or 95,082 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 60 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc has 284,316 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability reported 10,234 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Communication stated it has 0.05% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,473 were accumulated by Carroll Finance Associate. Provise Mngmt Gp Inc Ltd Company stated it has 0.13% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT).