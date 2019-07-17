Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Cognios Capital Continues to Hold Position in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ)

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 4.22M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 3,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,872 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 16,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.9. About 1.98M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv holds 1.77% or 128,669 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% or 239,875 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt holds 71,466 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.92% or 1.46M shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 2.2% or 115,805 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 78,778 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Arga Investment Mngmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,175 shares. Fiduciary has 2.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,863 were reported by Fort L P. Private Wealth Partners Limited reported 299,218 shares stake. Brookstone Cap Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 1.19 million shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,572 shares or 2.75% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Invest accumulated 2.91% or 56,112 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 789,900 shares.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 8,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,112 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Class A.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.