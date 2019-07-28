Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lvw Advisors Decreased Holding by $359,658; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $434,322

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 54,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,170 shares to 6,232 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace White Incorporated Ny has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keystone Fincl Planning holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,841 shares. 89,413 were reported by F&V Cap Limited Company. Wms Limited Liability Co stated it has 137,921 shares or 4.05% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd owns 1.96M shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kj Harrison & Partners holds 37,906 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Snow Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coastline Trust holds 76,371 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 1.9% or 13.12 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,776 shares. David R Rahn And Assoc Incorporated accumulated 4,733 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Burns J W And Ny holds 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 178,459 shares. Family Firm holds 0.16% or 3,776 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc reported 0.71% stake. 3.07M are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.38% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 78,636 shares. National Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 4,765 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Communication has 0.63% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 124,620 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 49,728 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 0.2% stake. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc invested in 0.09% or 3,551 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 11,417 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,481 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 193,620 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Earnest Prns Ltd Com reported 306 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na owns 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 13,851 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 53,681 shares to 233,769 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 13,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.