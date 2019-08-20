Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Ls Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $6.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose; D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Its Position in United Health Group (UNH) by $2.46 Million as Share Price Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 52,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 169,404 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, up from 116,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 7.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 50.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 9,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 19,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $242. About 1.42 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,231 shares to 39,460 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,718 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,776 shares to 20,930 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 141,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.