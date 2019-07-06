Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Cut Its Stake; Covalent Partners Decreased Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 1.66M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 18,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.52 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 9,642 shares to 259,029 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 672,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 74 shares. Opportunities Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 50,747 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Com reported 972,500 shares stake. 234,884 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Art Advsrs Limited Company reported 204,218 shares. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.03% or 544,655 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 2.20 million were reported by Van Eck Assoc Corp. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Prudential Finance Inc owns 0.04% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 4.99M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 184,968 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 3.17M are owned by Invesco Limited. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or owns 99,733 shares for 5.06% of their portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd owns 42,271 shares. First Eagle Investment Ltd Liability has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincluden Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 273,599 are owned by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt. Carmignac Gestion holds 1.13% or 821,130 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 14,219 shares. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 1.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 245,705 shares. Glenview Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1.90 million shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Prns owns 9,029 shares. Salem Mgmt reported 95,332 shares or 6.08% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23.90M shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp Inc has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,021 shares. Drexel Morgan Communications reported 26,366 shares. Boltwood Cap stated it has 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

