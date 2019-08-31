Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Upped Holding; Okumus Fund Management LTD Trimmed Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $17.19 Million; Stock Value Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 62,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 261,869 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.89M, up from 199,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MARCUS GOAL IS TO ADDRESS CONSUMER PAIN POINTS; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tells clients to expect solid S&P 500 sales growth of 10 percent, the fastest pace since 2011; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62B; 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RISKS TO OIL PRICE INCLUDE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Icon Advisers has 5,615 shares. Amer Natl Tx stated it has 0.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Portland Counsel reported 84,000 shares. Capital Guardian has 233 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 217,495 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 1,946 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 1,200 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 14,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 984,703 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 298,534 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability owns 22,672 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 0.24% stake. 39,800 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 54,415 shares to 30,522 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,151 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX).