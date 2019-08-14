Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosted Its Position by $573,300 as Shares Rose; Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Cut Its Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 248,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 243,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $134.17. About 11.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 14,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 83,312 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 97,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $173.9. About 2.98M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 06/04/2018 – H-1B Visa Application Cap Hit Within First Week (Video); 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra invested in 0.43% or 78,834 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13.07 million shares. Doliver Lp owns 12,714 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Scharf Invs Limited Liability holds 1,745 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv has invested 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Co holds 31,805 shares. Wallace Capital Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wealth Planning Limited Co owns 5,430 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc holds 0.05% or 3,468 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated holds 3.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 127,778 shares. Country Trust Bank holds 252,764 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services stated it has 111,820 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Botty Invsts Ltd reported 1,000 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership has invested 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,164 shares to 5,060 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,515 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG).

