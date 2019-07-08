Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Arrow Electrs (ARW) Share Price Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted Its Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 647.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 49,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,202 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 7,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 24,336 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,957 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93 million, down from 173,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.20 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 41,306 shares to 108,437 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,582 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 96 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,304 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Fifth Third Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 10,490 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 31,042 shares. Nordea Mgmt invested in 213,111 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Amp Capital owns 30,570 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability has 17,260 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap has invested 0.2% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 76,936 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 1,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares to 139,013 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,147 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Limited Ca accumulated 117,422 shares or 3.32% of the stock. Waratah Cap Advsr Limited stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowen Hanes & Inc owns 409,377 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 850,413 shares. Milestone Gru invested in 0.2% or 12,471 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service holds 39,062 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,952 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt holds 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 33,420 shares. Principal Fin Group has 15.31 million shares. Wealthquest Corp invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Company holds 2.56% or 765,539 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 21,282 shares. Canal Ins accumulated 132,000 shares or 5.29% of the stock. Argent invested in 225,635 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).